Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 20th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 1.5 %

PXSAP stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

