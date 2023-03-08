Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,836 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,461 shares of company stock worth $16,143,591 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.59. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

