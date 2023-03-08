Putnam Investments LLC Has $25.29 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

