Putnam Investments LLC Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Biohaven worth $15,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

