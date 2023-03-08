Putnam Investments LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Boot Barn worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

BOOT opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

