Putnam Investments LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

