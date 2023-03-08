Putnam Investments LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 259.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.68 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

