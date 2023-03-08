Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Price Performance
Shares of PULM opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
