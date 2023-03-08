PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Up 0.1%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.82. 3,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

PT Astra International Tbk Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the provision of mining, transportation, agriculture, and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

