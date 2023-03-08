ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,100,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 51,641,867 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $7.86.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

