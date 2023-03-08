ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

