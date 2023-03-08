Prom Price Reaches $4.51 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.51 or 0.00020341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $82.23 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00037001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00221436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,151.92 or 1.00003367 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.48388546 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,227,890.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

