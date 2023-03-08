Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.36, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $518,631.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $518,631.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,754,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,934. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 415,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

