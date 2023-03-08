Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $365.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

