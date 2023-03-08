Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,540 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.90% of ShockWave Medical worth $90,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 3.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $198.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

