Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,530 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $144,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.