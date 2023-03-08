Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 111,200 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,953,106 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.50% of Transocean worth $115,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Transocean by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,631.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,246 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Transocean Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560 over the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

