Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,230,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.54% of Coterra Energy worth $110,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

