Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 12.47% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $172,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,606,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

