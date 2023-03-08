Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $74,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Shares of CHTR opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $583.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

