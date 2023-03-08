Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.66% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $256,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

