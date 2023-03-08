Primecap Management Co. CA Has $103.91 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $103,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

