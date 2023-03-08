Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $59,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.0 %

ROK opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $307.28.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,548. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

