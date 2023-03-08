Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.56% of MarketAxess worth $214,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.1 %

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $359.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $389.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.