Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.79. 17,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 148,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.