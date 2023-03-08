Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 867,547 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,910,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,547 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.85% of News worth $1,041,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,340 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 65.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in News by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 680,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in News by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,778,000 after purchasing an additional 477,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

