Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 11,355,601 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.97% of TC Energy worth $1,210,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 458.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

