Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $893.11 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,370,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,086 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.71% of Conagra Brands worth $893,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 791,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 83.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after acquiring an additional 897,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 48.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

