Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $855.10 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,311,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,828,053 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $855,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.4 %

TTD stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.