Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $1,102,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

NYSE ZBH opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

