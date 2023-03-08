Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,392,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947,224 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.83% of Bill.com worth $1,378,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com Trading Down 5.0 %

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $1,532,548. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $244.89.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

