Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,392,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947,224 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.83% of Bill.com worth $1,378,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
Bill.com Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of BILL stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $244.89.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.