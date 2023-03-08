Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,916,466 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.43% of Weyerhaeuser worth $1,141,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 3.4 %

WY stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

