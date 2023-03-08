Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.