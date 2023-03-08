Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

