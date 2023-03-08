Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 234.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE A opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

