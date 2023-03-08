Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VMW opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at VMware

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

