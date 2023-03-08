Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

