Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys 28,868 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 818.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Kellogg by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Price Performance

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $36,712,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.