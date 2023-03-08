Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 10,331 shares.The stock last traded at $116.48 and had previously closed at $112.95.
Preformed Line Products Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $598.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.
Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

