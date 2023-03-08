Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) General Counsel Dario Scimeca Sells 12,172 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $13,024.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $6,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 425,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

