Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) General Counsel Dario Scimeca Sells 12,172 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $13,024.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Precision BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of DTIL stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DTIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision BioSciences (DTIL)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.