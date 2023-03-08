PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PPL were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

