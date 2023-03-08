PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,106,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 163,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $122,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.22. The stock had a trading volume of 280,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.85. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

