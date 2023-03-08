Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $354.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.