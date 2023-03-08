PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 47,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 51,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

PolarityTE Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Institutional Trading of PolarityTE

PolarityTE Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 55.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Further Reading

