PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 1%

Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 47,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 51,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of PolarityTE from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
PolarityTE Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.
Institutional Trading of PolarityTE
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
Further Reading
