Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

