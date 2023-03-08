Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of Credo Technology Group worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,018,387.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $223,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,377,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 512,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,116 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.