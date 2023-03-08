Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 48,700 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $198.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

