Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 133,500 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,500 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,255,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

