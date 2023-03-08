Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TETE opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

