Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.78% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,762,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

